Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.87 Million Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.7% in the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 23,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 7.1% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 15.7% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

XEL opened at $66.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.30. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.

XEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Argus lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.29.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $415,103.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

