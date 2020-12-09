Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 59.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,925,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,042,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $69.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.71. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.95 and a 12-month high of $90.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 23.17, a current ratio of 23.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,727.22% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. The business’s revenue was down 98.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.46) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

