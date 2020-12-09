Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 8.3% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 11.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 145,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,714 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 10.8% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 77,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 7,595 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 22.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $129.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.73.

In other news, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $1,566,033.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,344,362.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,617,263.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,862.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AVY stock opened at $155.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.18. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $76.96 and a one year high of $156.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.96.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

