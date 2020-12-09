Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,113 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 22.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,697,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,562,308,000 after buying an additional 10,213,027 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,548,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $658,956,000 after buying an additional 1,948,373 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 52.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,986 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,248,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,513,000 after purchasing an additional 76,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 260.3% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,245,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

DAL stock opened at $42.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.97 and its 200-day moving average is $30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $62.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 13,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $498,112.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,957.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $4,480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,876,651.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,487 shares of company stock worth $9,077,952 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

