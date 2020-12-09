Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 114,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,071 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund in the second quarter worth $80,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund in the third quarter worth $90,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 12.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 23.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 19,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MCA stock opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.41.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

