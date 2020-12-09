Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,771 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HNI were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in HNI by 453,512.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,097,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,501 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in HNI by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 854,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,122,000 after acquiring an additional 309,792 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in HNI by 541.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,244,000 after acquiring an additional 275,612 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HNI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,343,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in HNI by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 273,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,370,000 after acquiring an additional 137,135 shares during the period. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total value of $37,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,029.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent P. Berger sold 11,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $419,697.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,582.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,008 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,921 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HNI stock opened at $37.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. HNI Co. has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $42.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.03.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. HNI had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $507.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%.

HNI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of HNI from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

