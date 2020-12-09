Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,609 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2,403.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $71.73 on Wednesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $72.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.31. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Quanta Services from $55.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.23.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

