Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,879 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Omnicell worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Omnicell by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,536,000 after purchasing an additional 52,106 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Omnicell by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Omnicell by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 36.8% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 109.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $109.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.24, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.56 and its 200 day moving average is $76.62. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.24 and a twelve month high of $111.29.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.29. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $213.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $1,934,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,817,944.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $105,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at $11,410,221.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,735 shares of company stock worth $4,896,400 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OMCL shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Omnicell from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Omnicell from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Omnicell from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.57.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.