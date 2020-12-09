Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,792 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TPZ. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter worth about $802,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 13.6% in the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 683,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after buying an additional 81,932 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth about $305,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 33.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 104,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter worth about $192,000.

Get Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Shares of TPZ opened at $11.44 on Wednesday. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $17.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th.

About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

There is no company description available for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.