Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 82,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,617,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,418,000 after purchasing an additional 590,298 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.2% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 22,274 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 42,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 55,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. 28.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPD opened at $20.95 on Wednesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.03.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Several analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.07.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $76,880.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $100,851.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,995,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,042,861.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 25,905 shares of company stock worth $213,546. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

