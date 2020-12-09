Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,260,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 12.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,420 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $72,445,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 181.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,091,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,377,000 after purchasing an additional 703,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 194.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 875,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,135,000 after purchasing an additional 577,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $147.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.65.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $2,324,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,180,015.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $33,612,573.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,075,529.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 256,611 shares of company stock valued at $36,956,253 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TT stock opened at $139.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $153.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.28%.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

