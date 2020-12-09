Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 56 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 281.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 52.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 155.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $280.85 on Wednesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $205.20 and a 12 month high of $328.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.37. The firm has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,755.20 and a beta of 0.31.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $522.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBAC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $361.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.69.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

