Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 40,104 Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,983 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 40,104 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 87.7% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 32.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Andrea Petro bought 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.16 per share, with a total value of $35,712.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,476.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

Shares of TCPC opened at $12.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average is $10.00. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.27 million, a PE ratio of -137.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 10.65 and a current ratio of 10.65.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). BlackRock TCP Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.25% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $42.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.86 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.53%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

