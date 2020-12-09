Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 16,880 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,881 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,880 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JNPR shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.52.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $21.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $26.49. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $220,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

