Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 876.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

ALK has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

ALK stock opened at $50.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.30. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $70.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.94) by ($0.29). Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was down 70.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -9.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. bought 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.35 per share, with a total value of $40,484.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,164.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,500 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $95,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,070.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

