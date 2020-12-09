Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,728 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 105.4% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 142,763 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $18,852,000 after buying an additional 73,256 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.1% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 11,584 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 20.9% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,906 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 42.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,975 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 122.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,178,659 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $74,388,000 after purchasing an additional 649,316 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EA stock opened at $132.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.41 and a 200 day moving average of $129.98. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $147.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $910.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.62 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

A number of research firms have commented on EA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Truist cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.86.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $31,177,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,177,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $132,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,323,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,252 shares of company stock worth $35,107,806 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

