Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,715 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MYC. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 8,565 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 73,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 37,272 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 470,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 508,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after acquiring an additional 30,992 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:MYC opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $14.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.13.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Company Profile

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal and California income taxes.

