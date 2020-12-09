Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,009 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLW. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 278,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 75,226 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 196,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 57,576 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,864,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,138,000 after acquiring an additional 34,780 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 52,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 28,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 19,935 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.10 and a 200 day moving average of $14.71. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $16.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

