Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 92,943 Shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) by 42.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 310,264 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 92,943 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MFM. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 10.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 195,616 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 19,233 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 12.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,414 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $94,000. CNH Partners LLC grew its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 92.7% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 114,050 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 54,870 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 12.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,747 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 11,489 shares during the period.

MFS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

