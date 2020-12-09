AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by CL King

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at CL King from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AR Network reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised AdvanSix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of AdvanSix in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of NYSE ASIX opened at $20.29 on Monday. AdvanSix has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $21.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average is $13.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.73 million, a PE ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 1.82.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. AdvanSix had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $281.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AdvanSix will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASIX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 47.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 6,834 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the second quarter worth $739,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 12.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

