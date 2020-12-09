Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Stock Holdings Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 583,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,831 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.86% of Advance Auto Parts worth $89,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2,875.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,555,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,528,000 after buying an additional 1,503,310 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,655,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,409,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,785,000 after buying an additional 425,514 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,706,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 775.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 286,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,847,000 after buying an additional 253,989 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.91.

AAP stock opened at $152.78 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.33 and a 12 month high of $170.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

