adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Raised to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of adidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Societe Generale cut shares of adidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. adidas has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Shares of adidas stock opened at $170.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.16, a P/E/G ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.03 and a 200 day moving average of $151.11. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $87.65 and a fifty-two week high of $181.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of adidas by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in adidas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in adidas by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in adidas by 4,734.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in adidas by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

