adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Raised to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of adidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Societe Generale cut shares of adidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. adidas has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $182.00.
Shares of adidas stock opened at $170.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.16, a P/E/G ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.03 and a 200 day moving average of $151.11. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $87.65 and a fifty-two week high of $181.56.
adidas Company Profile
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.
