adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Lifted to “Buy” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) to a buy rating in a research report released on Sunday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ADDYY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of adidas from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $182.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $170.10 on Friday. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $87.65 and a fifty-two week high of $181.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $66.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.16, a P/E/G ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.81.
adidas Company Profile
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.
Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.