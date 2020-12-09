adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Lifted to “Buy” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) to a buy rating in a research report released on Sunday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ADDYY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of adidas from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $182.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $170.10 on Friday. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $87.65 and a fifty-two week high of $181.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $66.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.16, a P/E/G ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in adidas by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in adidas by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in adidas by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of adidas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in shares of adidas by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

