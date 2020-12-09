Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,767,000 after acquiring an additional 107,210 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,036,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $52.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -55.36 and a beta of 0.28. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $54.20.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. The company had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

In other news, SVP Charles Sang sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $123,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,104,535 shares of company stock valued at $153,155,836 over the last ninety days. 22.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

