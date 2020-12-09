Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($2.02) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 2nd. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($2.02) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.53). William Blair also issued estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.70) EPS.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 89.12% and a negative return on equity of 806.54%.

ADMS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.94.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMS opened at $4.95 on Monday. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $141.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.78.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $2,458,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,509 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 23,005 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 93.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 420,304 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 203,582 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $1,357,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 243,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 86,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

