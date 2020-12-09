AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) PT Raised to C$10.00

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Eight Capital from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$2.60 to C$7.15 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

AT stock opened at C$8.91 on Monday. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.72 and a 52-week high of C$8.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$470.47 million and a P/E ratio of 287.42.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

