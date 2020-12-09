Acquired Sales Corp. (OTCMKTS:AQSP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Acquired Sales Corp. (OTCMKTS:AQSP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the October 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AQSP opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.92. Acquired Sales has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $5.00.

About Acquired Sales

Acquired Sales Corp. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in selling software licenses and hardware, and the provision of consulting and maintenance services. The company is exploring potential acquisitions of all or a portion of one or more operating businesses involving the manufacture and sale of cannabidiol (CBD)-infused products, such as beverages, muscle/joint rubs, oils, crystals, tinctures, bath bombs, isolate, relief balms, elixirs, body washes, med sticks, lotions, vape pens and cartridges, shatter, and gummies.

