Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at 140166

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) was downgraded by equities researchers at 140166 from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have a $250.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock. 140166’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ACN. Wedbush lifted their target price on Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Accenture from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Accenture from $216.00 to $209.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.43.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $249.86 on Monday. Accenture has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $253.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.75 and its 200 day moving average is $225.63. The company has a market cap of $164.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. Accenture’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Accenture news, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $127,264,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 10,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total value of $2,508,083.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 25,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,771,481. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,725,485 shares of company stock worth $156,704,064 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,800,000. Polar Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 102,828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,238,000 after acquiring an additional 46,503 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 6,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 12,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

