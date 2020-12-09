Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 10th. Analysts expect Academy Sports and Outdoors to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $18.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.84.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASO. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.58.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

