AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays raised shares of AB SKF (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of SKFRY opened at $24.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.58. AB SKF has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $25.35.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Equities research analysts predict that AB SKF will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems. The company operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. It offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

