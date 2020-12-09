A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “A10 Networks, Inc. provides software based application networking solutions. Its solutions enable enterprises, service providers, Web giants, and government organizations to enhance, secure, and optimize the performance of their data center applications and networks. The company delivers its solutions on optimized hardware appliances and as virtual appliances across its Thunder Series and AX Series product families. A10 Networks, Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

A10 Networks stock opened at $8.26 on Monday. A10 Networks has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $9.21. The stock has a market cap of $633.61 million, a P/E ratio of 63.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.39.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. A10 Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 13.20%. Research analysts anticipate that A10 Networks will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 88.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and Latin America. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

