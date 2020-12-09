7,251 Shares in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Acquired by Weld Capital Management LLC

Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,251 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Trex by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 21,124 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Trex by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,671 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 11,622 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,092,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $865,793,000 after buying an additional 6,458,552 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Trex by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 11,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Trex by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after buying an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trex news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $508,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREX opened at $75.77 on Wednesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $81.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 52.80 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.25.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Trex had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trex in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.17.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

