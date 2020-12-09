6,365 Shares in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Purchased by Weld Capital Management LLC

Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 276.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,543,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,190 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Incyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,075,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Incyte by 97.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 768,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,932,000 after buying an additional 379,067 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,521,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Incyte by 74.1% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 579,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,989,000 after buying an additional 246,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $82.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.77 and a beta of 1.08. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $62.48 and a 12-month high of $110.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.23). Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $620.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 2,193 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $199,190.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,959.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 1,423 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $135,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INCY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Incyte from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Incyte from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Incyte from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Incyte from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.45.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

