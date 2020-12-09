561 Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Bought by Weld Capital Management LLC

Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 561 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Shopify by 70.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Shopify in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Shopify by 117.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,102.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,806.68, a P/E/G ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $998.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $963.93. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.30 and a twelve month high of $1,146.91.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $1.21. The business had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.60 million. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,318.00 to $1,323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,047.97.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.