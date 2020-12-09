5,506 Shares in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Purchased by Weld Capital Management LLC

Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,506 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GWRE. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,487,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,149 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 947.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,192,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,102 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 331.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,336,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,156 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,266,000. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,483,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,509,000 after purchasing an additional 332,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

GWRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.50.

Shares of GWRE opened at $126.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.19. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.64 and a 52-week high of $129.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -383.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.60 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total transaction of $402,102.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,826.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total value of $107,501.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $307,552.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,159 shares of company stock worth $6,011,211. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

