51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,947 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in 51job were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JOBS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in 51job by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 218,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,014,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in 51job by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,035,000 after buying an additional 80,374 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in 51job by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in 51job by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in 51job by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on JOBS. TheStreet lowered 51job from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub lowered 51job from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOBS opened at $73.34 on Wednesday. 51job, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.94 and a 1 year high of $92.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.03.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 51job had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $133.46 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that 51job, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

