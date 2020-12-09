515,000 Shares in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Acquired by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 515,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 0.10% of Hecla Mining at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 293.3% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 765,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after buying an additional 570,681 shares during the last quarter. Credit Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth $102,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hecla Mining by 24.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 625,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 121,709 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Hecla Mining by 12.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hecla Mining stock opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -106.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 144.60 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average is $4.79. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $6.79.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $199.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.22 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0037 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently -30.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HL shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hecla Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.06.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

