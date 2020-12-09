3,218 Shares in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Bought by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,218 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Trex by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Trex by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trex by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Trex by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on TREX shares. UBS Group started coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Trex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.39.

In related news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,040 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $508,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Trex stock opened at $75.77 on Wednesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $81.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.80 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.25.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Trex had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

