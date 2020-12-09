2,555 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 406.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $82.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.98. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

