25,000 Shares in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Bought by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Ball by 1.4% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 27,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 148.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Ball by 18.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Ball by 6.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,288,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,535,000 after purchasing an additional 82,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Ball during the second quarter valued at about $2,617,000. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $95.89 on Wednesday. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $102.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.86, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.46.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $2,816,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $324,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,672 shares of company stock valued at $8,321,047. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ball from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ball from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ball from $80.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ball from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.67.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

