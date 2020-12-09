2,250 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Bought by Weld Capital Management LLC

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 628.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total transaction of $4,595,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 469,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,322,423.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,820,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,335,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $16,731,339. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $216.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $254.19 billion, a PE ratio of 99.51, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $220.57.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.82.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

