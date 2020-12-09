220,000 Shares in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Acquired by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 220,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 44.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 7,657 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 251.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 258,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after buying an additional 185,049 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $327,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 3.3% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 181,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 4.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Superconductor stock opened at $20.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.83 million, a PE ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 1.15. American Superconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $20.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day moving average of $12.08.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 25.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $21.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of American Superconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of American Superconductor in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand.

