184,500 Shares in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Acquired by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 184,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1,036.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upgraded shares of Liberty Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $32.40 to $36.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.95.

In other Liberty Global news, Director John C. Malone sold 155,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $3,455,814.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,820,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,356,944.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 27,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $633,441.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,658 shares in the company, valued at $677,092.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 220,801 shares of company stock worth $4,933,534 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global stock opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $25.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.96). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Liberty Global plc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

