16,919 Shares in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 1,029.2% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 214.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 20.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 182.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. 72.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Loop Capital raised Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.61.

Nasdaq stock opened at $128.65 on Wednesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $71.66 and a one year high of $139.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.07 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 39.20%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

