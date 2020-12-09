16,901 Shares in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Acquired by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Paramount Group by 448.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Paramount Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Paramount Group news, CEO Albert P. Behler acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $193,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,985.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

PGRE stock opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.59. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -44.43 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Paramount Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.11.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

