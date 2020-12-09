13,523 Shares in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 13,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Repligen by 48.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Repligen in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Repligen in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Repligen in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Repligen in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 45,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.20, for a total value of $6,721,018.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,300,079.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 1,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total value of $237,349.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,450 shares in the company, valued at $283,489.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,204 shares of company stock worth $10,986,964. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $180.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 15.48 and a quick ratio of 13.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.36. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $78.41 and a 1 year high of $212.55. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.94, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.07.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $94.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RGEN shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Repligen in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Repligen from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.40.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

