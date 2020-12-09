125,000 Shares in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Purchased by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,438,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in AlloVir during the third quarter worth about $120,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in AlloVir during the third quarter worth about $180,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in AlloVir during the third quarter worth about $223,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in AlloVir during the third quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in AlloVir during the third quarter worth about $295,000. Institutional investors own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AlloVir stock opened at $43.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.18. AlloVir, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $47.55.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.28). As a group, analysts anticipate that AlloVir, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALVR shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of AlloVir in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of AlloVir in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AlloVir in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of AlloVir in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AlloVir currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

