12,418 Shares in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Purchased by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRZ. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 854.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 61.7% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 199.9% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. 45.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on NRZ. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. B. Riley boosted their price target on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.32.

NYSE:NRZ opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.81. New Residential Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.19 million. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.