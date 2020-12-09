10,000 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Bought by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1,075.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $310.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $263.72 and a 200-day moving average of $248.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of -112.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.47 and a 12 month high of $315.11.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. On average, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.88, for a total transaction of $341,578.64. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,689,539.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.58, for a total transaction of $1,733,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,639 shares in the company, valued at $70,718,503.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,134 shares of company stock worth $35,576,903 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.11.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

