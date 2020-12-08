ZOZO (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ZOZO (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS SRTTY opened at $4.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.96. ZOZO has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $6.11.

ZOZO Company Profile

ZOZO, Inc operates online shopping Websites in Japan and internationally. It operates consignment shop, which includes various brand stores under the ZOZOTOWN name as a tenant; purchased stock shop that purchases and sells fashion merchandise of various brands; ZOZOUSED, which buys and sells used fashion-related merchandise from individual users; PayPay mall, an online shopping mall; and WEAR, a fashion app.

